Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.8% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hanesbrands Stock Performance
NYSE HBI opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hanesbrands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.
Hanesbrands Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
