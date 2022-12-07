Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Holdings Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hayward were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the second quarter worth about $78,613,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after buying an additional 1,401,723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hayward by 8,262.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after buying an additional 1,158,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hayward by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after buying an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,564,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,511,000 after buying an additional 650,330 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HAYW shares. Bank of America downgraded Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Hayward Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:HAYW opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

See Also

