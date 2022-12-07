HC Wainwright Cuts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $90.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARWR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.67.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ARWR opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.