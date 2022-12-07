Head to Head Analysis: Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) vs. Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Rating) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Satellogic and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satellogic N/A N/A N/A Nokia Oyj 7.45% 12.13% 5.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.8% of Satellogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satellogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 Nokia Oyj 0 4 9 0 2.69

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Satellogic and Nokia Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Satellogic currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.68%. Nokia Oyj has a consensus price target of $6.02, indicating a potential upside of 23.59%. Given Nokia Oyj’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Satellogic.

Volatility and Risk

Satellogic has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Satellogic and Nokia Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satellogic $4.25 million 107.03 -$117.74 million N/A N/A Nokia Oyj $26.27 billion 1.04 $1.92 billion $0.35 13.91

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Satellogic.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Satellogic on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc. builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, and cloud and virtualization services, as well as wi-fi portfolio, including mesh solutions and cloud-based controllers; IP routing solutions for IP aggregation, and edge and core applications for residential, business, mobile, and industrial services; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers business applications software, cloud and cognitive services, core networks software, and enterprise solutions. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

