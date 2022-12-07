Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

NYSE HP opened at $47.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 940.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

