Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $7,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 101,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 1.4% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 78,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hexcel by 13.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 136.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 76.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hexcel Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on HXL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

NYSE HXL opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $65.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.