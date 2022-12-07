HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,268,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $57,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $274,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other HF Sinclair news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $51.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.02. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

