Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $337.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $340.75.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8 %

Home Depot stock opened at $317.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.41. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $419.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

