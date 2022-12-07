Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Shares Down 2.5%

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$21.80 and last traded at C$21.80. Approximately 19,527 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 8,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.35.

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.26.

