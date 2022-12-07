Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,738 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $39.25.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Articles

