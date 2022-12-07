Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of HPP opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark David Linehan acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $87,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,217.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,930 shares of company stock valued at $461,550 over the last three months. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Further Reading

