Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Holdings Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,072 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,012 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

HBAN stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

