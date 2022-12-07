Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stephens cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

