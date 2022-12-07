Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Shares Down 2.6%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 6,149,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 2.6 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
