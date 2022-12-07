Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $254.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.38.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

ILMN stock opened at $205.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.43. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

