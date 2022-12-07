Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFY. Susquehanna cut Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

