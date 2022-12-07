ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ING Groep by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,161 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in ING Groep by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 614,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,621,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,586 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €15.80 ($16.63) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.47) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.74) to €12.50 ($13.16) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.87.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

