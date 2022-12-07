Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Russell Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

On Tuesday, December 6th, Russell Greenberg sold 917 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Russell Greenberg sold 2,489 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $195,411.39.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Inter Parfums stock opened at $98.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.52 and a 12-month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth $64,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 98.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.