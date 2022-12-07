Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CFO Sells $2,832,739.47 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CFO Martin Auster sold 97,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,832,739.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,297.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,666,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,913,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.