Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CFO Sells $2,832,739.47 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) CFO Martin Auster sold 97,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,832,739.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,297.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,666,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,913,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 324,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 197,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

