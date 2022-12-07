Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CFO Sells $2,832,739.47 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CFO Martin Auster sold 97,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,832,739.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,297.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %
Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $41.29.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VTYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
