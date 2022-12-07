Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,094.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VTYX stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $41.29.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $5,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
