Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,094.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

VTYX stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $41.29.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $5,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

