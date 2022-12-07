Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NTLA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 7.2 %

NTLA stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.