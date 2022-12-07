Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

