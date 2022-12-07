Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Rating) were down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 40 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

