Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,501,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $56,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 264.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Invesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.