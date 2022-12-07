Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,609 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEMO opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

