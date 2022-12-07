Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,609 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:EEMO opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $18.20.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (EEMO)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.