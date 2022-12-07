iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Stock Price Down 7.7%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 8,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 168,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on iPower to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on iPower in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iPower

iPower ( NASDAQ:IPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). iPower had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iPower Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

