iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Stock Price Down 7.7%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 8,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 168,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on iPower to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on iPower in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Institutional Trading of iPower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.