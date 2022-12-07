iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Trading Down 7.7%

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 8,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 168,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

A number of research firms have commented on IPW. StockNews.com began coverage on iPower in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on iPower to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

iPower ( NASDAQ:IPW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. On average, research analysts predict that iPower Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

