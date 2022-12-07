iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 9,357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 15,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

