iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 9,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 15,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

