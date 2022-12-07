iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the first quarter valued at about $267,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Price Performance

Shares of CNYA opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.41.

