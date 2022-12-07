Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.99.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.20.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Get Rating

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

