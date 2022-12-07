Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

SAL opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $180.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 240,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

