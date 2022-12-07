JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,772 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 886.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JBG SMITH Properties

In other news, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $717,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $156,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,873. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $717,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,324.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Trading Down 2.5 %

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:JBGS opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 225.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBGS. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

