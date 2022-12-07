JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in JD.com by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in JD.com by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

JD.com Stock Performance

About JD.com

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of 670.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.