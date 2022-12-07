Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kemper by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Kemper by 2,245.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 127.0% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 159,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 89,325 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth about $2,282,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kemper by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMPR opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $64.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently -22.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on KMPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

