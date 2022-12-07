Kroger (NYSE:KR) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KR. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,245,000 after buying an additional 1,919,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kroger by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $71,410,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

