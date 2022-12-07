Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Trading Down 0.7%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.35 and last traded at $78.50. Approximately 379 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.

LSDAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$141.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$155.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

