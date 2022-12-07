Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) PT Raised to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LEGN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.83. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

