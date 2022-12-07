Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LEGN. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of LEGN stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 174.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,663,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,041 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the third quarter worth $95,415,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after acquiring an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $31,194,000. 32.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

