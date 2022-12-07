LexaGene (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Trading Down 2.5%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.15 and last traded at 0.17. 56,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 142,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.17.
LexaGene Trading Down 2.5 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.13.
LexaGene Company Profile
LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.
