Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $466.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LMT opened at $484.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $333.42 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $452.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.17.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 94,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

