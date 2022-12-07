Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $237.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.58.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE LOW opened at $201.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.84. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

