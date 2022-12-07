LPL Financial LLC Acquires 17,662 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,954 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $1,451,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $206,389,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $377,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.7081 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

