LPL Financial LLC Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Roku by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $266.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Roku from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

