LPL Financial LLC Has $9.47 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 261.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,571 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $126,793,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 126.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,312 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 96.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.09.

AR stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

