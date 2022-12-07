LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,950 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 696,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 214,382 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 232,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Phraction Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of KXI stock opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $65.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.98.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

