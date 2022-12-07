LPL Financial LLC Sells 7,283 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,283 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $237.05 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.26 and a 200 day moving average of $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

