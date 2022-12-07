Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,438,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $20,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 4.0% during the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 2.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 30.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,344.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 47.9% in the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LU. CLSA upgraded Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, China Renaissance lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

Shares of LU stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.17. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lufax’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

