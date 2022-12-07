Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,453 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,333.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.46.

LULU stock opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $442.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.98. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

