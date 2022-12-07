Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $438.00 at Raymond James

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $345.00 to $438.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LULU. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $333.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $409.46.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $370.00 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $442.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 948 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

